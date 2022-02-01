Hamburger icon
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 68, Conneaut 48

Bishop Hartley 57, Whitehall-Yearling 56

Caledonia River Valley 92, Mt. Gilead 56

Cols. Eastmoor 67, West 34

Cols. Walnut Ridge 90, Cols. Marion-Franklin 59

Cory-Rawson 59, Morral Ridgedale 56

Crestline 62, Bucyrus 42

Day. Chaminade Julienne 54, Hamilton Badin 52

Greenup Co., Ky. 73, Franklin Furnace Green 60

Johnstown Northridge 58, Hebron Lakewood 24

Oberlin 65, Garfield Hts. Trinity 58

Parma 48, Parma Normandy 42

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 67, Portsmouth Sciotoville 35

STVM 69, Akr. Hoban 54

Zanesville W. Muskingum 64, Thornville Sheridan 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

