Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashtabula Edgewood 68, Conneaut 48
Bishop Hartley 57, Whitehall-Yearling 56
Caledonia River Valley 92, Mt. Gilead 56
Cols. Eastmoor 67, West 34
Cols. Walnut Ridge 90, Cols. Marion-Franklin 59
Cory-Rawson 59, Morral Ridgedale 56
Crestline 62, Bucyrus 42
Day. Chaminade Julienne 54, Hamilton Badin 52
Greenup Co., Ky. 73, Franklin Furnace Green 60
Johnstown Northridge 58, Hebron Lakewood 24
Oberlin 65, Garfield Hts. Trinity 58
Parma 48, Parma Normandy 42
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 67, Portsmouth Sciotoville 35
STVM 69, Akr. Hoban 54
Zanesville W. Muskingum 64, Thornville Sheridan 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
