Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 56, Peninsula Woodridge 41
Akr. Manchester 60, Akr. North 38
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 43, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 33
Belmont Union Local 61, Barnesville 37
Canfield 58, Alliance 27
Carrollton 57, Dover 45
Chillicothe Huntington 41, Wellston 23
Christian Community School 36, Cle. Horizon Science 34
Cin. Seven Hills 40, Cin. Madeira 38
Cin. Turpin 54, Lebanon 38
Cin. Woodward 50, Cin. College Prep. 16
Columbiana 67, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 22
Columbiana Crestview 54, New Middletown Spring. 52
Cortland Maplewood 45, McDonald 38
Covington 51, Troy 39
Day. Ponitz Tech. 60, Day. Stivers 47
Franklin Furnace Green 58, Beaver Eastern 49
Hanoverton United 29, Canfield S. Range 27
Harrison 63, Cin. Colerain 49
Jefferson Area 29, Cortland Lakeview 24
Leavittsburg LaBrae 57, Girard 49
Leesburg Fairfield 65, W. Union 47
Legacy Christian 57, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 16
Lisbon Beaver 62, Richmond Edison 22
Louisville 62, Dalton 35
Lowellville 53, Campbell Memorial 17
Lynchburg-Clay 62, Peebles 57, OT
Mineral Ridge 60, Vienna Mathews 26
New London 50, Milan Edison 30
Newton Local 48, DeGraff Riverside 38
Poland Seminary 58, Youngs. Chaney High School 47
Portsmouth W. 58, McArthur Vinton County 33
Ravenna SE 49, Akr. Coventry 30
Rayland Buckeye 54, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 33
Reading 51, Lockland 11
Rocky River Lutheran W. 55, Independence 50
Salem 51, Youngs. Mooney 26
Salineville Southern 56, E. Liverpool 50
Sidney Fairlawn 46, Bradford 37
Steubenville 49, Bellaire 31
Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Coshocton 31
Tol. Start 62, Tol. Scott 23
Tol. Woodward 38, Tol. Waite 29
Vermilion 57, Lorain Clearview 37
Warren Champion 64, Niles McKinley 55
Warren Harding 57, Akr. Firestone 35
Warren Howland 61, Macedonia Nordonia 29
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, Waverly 51
Wickliffe 62, Elyria Open Door 25
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Shadyside 26
Zanesville Maysville 40, Caldwell 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/