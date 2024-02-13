Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Garfield 38, Ravenna SE 35

Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Jefferson Area 60

Aurora 73, Chardon 50

Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Youngs. Chaney High School 56

Berlin Hiland 68, Apple Creek Waynedale 54

Bryan 49, Holgate 16

Caldwell 36, Barnesville 29

Circleville 41, Ashville Teays Valley 29

Cols. Grandview Hts. 59, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 44

Cols. Upper Arlington 55, Grove City 26

Creston Norwayne 52, Lodi Cloverleaf 35

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, Youngs. Mooney 42

E. Palestine 30, Campbell Memorial 17

Eastlake North 38, Willoughby S. 30

Granville Christian 26, Sugar Grove Berne Union 23

Heartland Christian 63, McDonald 59

Kirtland 50, Beachwood 19

Leavittsburg LaBrae 69, Middlefield Cardinal 50

Lima Perry 63, Vanlue 36

Lorain Clearview 44, Brooklyn 31

Martins Ferry 69, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 67

Miller City 55, Arlington 34

Minerva 52, Lisbon David Anderson 18

Newton Falls 38, Brookfield 25

Northwood 50, N. Baltimore 21

Perry 40, Geneva 33

Perry 68, Chesterland W. Geauga 44

Poland Seminary 40, Hubbard 26

Rootstown 67, Windham 24

Swanton 46, Pettisville 40

Sycamore Mohawk 47, Bloomdale Elmwood 32

Tol. Christian 62, Fostoria 57

Warren JFK 72, Cle. Cent. Cath. 28

Youngs. East 47, Lowellville 29

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Harrison 44, Mt. Orab Western Brown 39

Division II=

Region 7=

Gallipolis Gallia 46, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39

Lancaster Fairfield Union 61, Wellston 45

Division III=

Region 1=

Dawson-Bryant High School 55, Chillicothe Zane Trace 45

Region 11=

Ironton Rock Hill 44, McDermott Scioto NW 21

Piketon 37, Crooksville 34

Sardinia Eastern Brown 32, West Union 26

Wheelersburg 56, Oak Hill 7

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

