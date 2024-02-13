Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Garfield 38, Ravenna SE 35
Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Jefferson Area 60
Aurora 73, Chardon 50
Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Youngs. Chaney High School 56
Berlin Hiland 68, Apple Creek Waynedale 54
Bryan 49, Holgate 16
Caldwell 36, Barnesville 29
Circleville 41, Ashville Teays Valley 29
Cols. Grandview Hts. 59, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 44
Cols. Upper Arlington 55, Grove City 26
Creston Norwayne 52, Lodi Cloverleaf 35
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, Youngs. Mooney 42
E. Palestine 30, Campbell Memorial 17
Eastlake North 38, Willoughby S. 30
Granville Christian 26, Sugar Grove Berne Union 23
Heartland Christian 63, McDonald 59
Kirtland 50, Beachwood 19
Leavittsburg LaBrae 69, Middlefield Cardinal 50
Lima Perry 63, Vanlue 36
Lorain Clearview 44, Brooklyn 31
Martins Ferry 69, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 67
Miller City 55, Arlington 34
Minerva 52, Lisbon David Anderson 18
Newton Falls 38, Brookfield 25
Northwood 50, N. Baltimore 21
Perry 40, Geneva 33
Perry 68, Chesterland W. Geauga 44
Poland Seminary 40, Hubbard 26
Rootstown 67, Windham 24
Swanton 46, Pettisville 40
Sycamore Mohawk 47, Bloomdale Elmwood 32
Tol. Christian 62, Fostoria 57
Warren JFK 72, Cle. Cent. Cath. 28
Youngs. East 47, Lowellville 29
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Harrison 44, Mt. Orab Western Brown 39
Division II=
Region 7=
Gallipolis Gallia 46, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39
Lancaster Fairfield Union 61, Wellston 45
Division III=
Region 1=
Dawson-Bryant High School 55, Chillicothe Zane Trace 45
Region 11=
Ironton Rock Hill 44, McDermott Scioto NW 21
Piketon 37, Crooksville 34
Sardinia Eastern Brown 32, West Union 26
Wheelersburg 56, Oak Hill 7
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/