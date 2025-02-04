Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated Feb 4, 2025
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 49, Stow-Munroe Falls 35

Akr. Hoban 63, Avon Lake 32

Albany Alexander 52, Nelsonville-York 39

Arcanum 46, Clayton Northmont 44

Athens 62, McArthur Vinton County 33

Baltimore Liberty Union 89, Williamsport Westfall 27

Bellefontaine 42, Lewistown Indian Lake 37

Beloit W. Branch 50, New Philadelphia 32

Belpre 57, Jackson 28

Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Lowellville 54

Berlin Hiland 58, Uhrichsville Claymont 17

Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Belmont Union Local 34

Bishop Fenwick 39, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 38

Bishop Ready 40, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 35

Bristol 60, Medina Christian Academy 49

Brookville 52, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 39

Brunswick 60, Euclid 32

Caldwell 61, Magnolia, W.Va. 35

Caledonia River Valley 50, Cardington-Lincoln 43

Canal Fulton Northwest 43, Uniontown Lake 40

Canal Winchester 40, Hilliard Davidson 39

Celina 37, Ft. Recovery 33

Centerburg 68, Cols. Beechcroft 33

Chagrin Falls Kenston 46, Chardon 44

Cin. Christian 57, Lockland 27

Cin. McNicholas 52, Cin. Indian Hill 44

Cin. Summit 42, Bethel-Tate 31

Cin. West Clermont 58, Cin. Anderson 26

Cle. Cent. Cath. 67, Warren JFK 58

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 46, Pataskala Licking Hts. 35

Columbia Station Columbia 80, Lorain Clearview 55

Columbiana 48, Hanoverton United 10

Columbiana Crestview 63, Garrettsville Garfield 21

Columbus International 70, Columbus South 32

Cortland Maplewood 43, Andover Pymatuning Valley 31

Creston Norwayne 43, Millersburg W. Holmes 37

Crown City S. Gallia 57, Oak Hill 16

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 49, Akr. Buchtel 10

Dawson-Bryant High School 42, Ironton Rock Hill 34

Day. Oakwood 57, Xenia 17

Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Milford Center Fairbanks 37

Delphos St John's 43, Lima Cent. Cath. 38

E. Liverpool 59, Cambridge 46

Elyria Open Door 36, Morgan 25

Fairview 62, N. Olmsted 54

Franklin Furnace Green 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 56

Gallipolis Gallia 48, South Point 44

Galloway Westland 65, Cols. Marion-Franklin 40

Garfield Hts. 61, Akr. North 57

Garfield Hts. Trinity 68, Independence 30

Georgetown 47, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35

Germantown Valley View 65, Trenton Edgewood 29

Gibsonburg 68, Fremont St. Joseph 38

Girard 59, Cortland Lakeview 56

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 52, Byesville Meadowbrook 45

Hamilton Badin 61, Lebanon 53

Hamler Patrick Henry 70, Sherwood Fairview 36

Hannibal River 58, Salineville Southern 25

Harrison 49, Hamilton 47

Hillsboro 63, Wilmington 37

Hudson 57, Shaker Hts. 17

Ironton 39, Chesapeake 38

Jamestown Greeneview 53, Spring. Shawnee 39

Kansas Lakota 50, New Riegel 25

Kenton 44, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 42

Kettering Fairmont 57, Oxford Talawanda 18

Kidron Cent. Christian 67, Alliance 6

Kinsman Badger 33, Fairport Harbor Harding 29

Kirtland 36, Gates Mills Hawken 34

Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, Baltimore Liberty Union 42

Legacy Christian 51, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 9

Linsly, W.Va. 48, Barnesville 45

Loveland 66, Cin. Turpin 39

Lyndhurst Brush 63, STVM 61

Marietta 79, Stewart Federal Hocking 49

Marion Elgin 48, Cory-Rawson 45

Martins Ferry 48, Vincent Warren 38

Mason Co., Ky. 69, West Union 46

Massillon Tuslaw 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 51

McConnelsville Morgan 64, Warsaw River View 56

McDermott Scioto NW 45, Beaver Eastern 37

Medina Buckeye 50, Sheffield Brookside 25

Medina Highland 71, Berea-Midpark 50

Metamora Evergreen 45, Millbury Lake 41

Middletown 54, Ursuline Academy 48

Miller City 43, Delphos Jefferson 27

Milton-Union 29, Newton Local 27

Mineral Ridge 61, New Middletown Spring. 49

Mogadore 47, Hartville Lake Center Christian 28

Mowrystown Whiteoak 54, Batavia Clermont NE 33

Mt Gilead 60, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 36

Mt. Vernon 48, Howard E. Knox 26

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 53, Campbell Memorial 12

Napoleon 47, Findlay 33

New Knoxville 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 55

New Madison Tri-Village 50, Sidney 44

Newton Falls 35, Brookfield 31

Niles McKinley 47, Struthers 38

Northwood 51, Tol. Woodward 28

Norton 52, Copley 50

Oak Glen, W.Va. 46, Richmond Edison 32

Oregon Stritch 56, Tol. Waite 29

Orwell Grand Valley 56, Vienna Mathews 21

Parma Hts. Holy Name 45, Chardon NDCL 43

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 43, Amanda-Clearcreek 28

Perry 54, Conneaut 23

Perrysburg 54, Oregon Clay 19

Pettisville 37, Swanton 34

Pickerington N. 41, Bloom-Carroll 38

Piketon 36, Southeastern 32

Poland Seminary 35, Canfield S. Range 28

Portsmouth 47, Proctorville Fairland 35

RULH 42, New Richmond 28

Ravenna SE 44, Leavittsburg LaBrae 35

Rayland Buckeye 56, Bridgeport 24

Rockford Parkway 50, Van Wert 38

Sardinia Eastern Brown 42, Peebles 29

Seaman N. Adams 51, Lynchburg-Clay 37

Seton 49, Goshen 41

Shelby 61, Lexington 24

Spencerville 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 31

Steubenville 44, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 41

Strasburg 52, Carrollton 47

Streetsboro 50, Akr. Springfield 19

Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Canal Winchester Harvest 43

Sylvania Northview 61, Sylvania Southview 36

Tallmadge 40, Alliance Marlington 39

Tiffin Calvert 62, Old Fort 29

Tol. Whitmer 53, Bowling Green 27

Union City Mississinawa Valley 70, Houston 50

Van Wert Lincolnview 61, Ft. Jennings 41

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 47, New Paris National Trail 38

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 70, Coshocton 33

Warren Champion 42, Youngs. Liberty 24

Waverly 59, Lucasville Valley 53

Weir, W.Va. 53, Beaver Local 48

Wheelersburg 59, Minford 50

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 72, Bellaire 45

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 95, Holland Springfield 11

Wickliffe 52, Fuchs Mizrachi 40

Williamsburg 60, Fayetteville-Perry 55

Wintersville Indian Creek 44, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 26

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67, Lore City Buckeye Trail 32

Youngs. Chaney High School 55, Hubbard 49

Youngs. Ursuline 70, Youngs. East 50

Youngs. Valley Christian 45, Leetonia 6

Zanesville Maysville 61, Heath 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glouster Trimble vs. Racine Southern, ppd. to Feb 3rd.

New London vs. Ashland Crestview, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

