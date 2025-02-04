Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 49, Stow-Munroe Falls 35
Akr. Hoban 63, Avon Lake 32
Albany Alexander 52, Nelsonville-York 39
Arcanum 46, Clayton Northmont 44
Athens 62, McArthur Vinton County 33
Baltimore Liberty Union 89, Williamsport Westfall 27
Bellefontaine 42, Lewistown Indian Lake 37
Beloit W. Branch 50, New Philadelphia 32
Belpre 57, Jackson 28
Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Lowellville 54
Berlin Hiland 58, Uhrichsville Claymont 17
Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Belmont Union Local 34
Bishop Fenwick 39, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 38
Bishop Ready 40, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 35
Bristol 60, Medina Christian Academy 49
Brookville 52, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 39
Brunswick 60, Euclid 32
Caldwell 61, Magnolia, W.Va. 35
Caledonia River Valley 50, Cardington-Lincoln 43
Canal Fulton Northwest 43, Uniontown Lake 40
Canal Winchester 40, Hilliard Davidson 39
Celina 37, Ft. Recovery 33
Centerburg 68, Cols. Beechcroft 33
Chagrin Falls Kenston 46, Chardon 44
Cin. Christian 57, Lockland 27
Cin. McNicholas 52, Cin. Indian Hill 44
Cin. Summit 42, Bethel-Tate 31
Cin. West Clermont 58, Cin. Anderson 26
Cle. Cent. Cath. 67, Warren JFK 58
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 46, Pataskala Licking Hts. 35
Columbia Station Columbia 80, Lorain Clearview 55
Columbiana 48, Hanoverton United 10
Columbiana Crestview 63, Garrettsville Garfield 21
Columbus International 70, Columbus South 32
Cortland Maplewood 43, Andover Pymatuning Valley 31
Creston Norwayne 43, Millersburg W. Holmes 37
Crown City S. Gallia 57, Oak Hill 16
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 49, Akr. Buchtel 10
Dawson-Bryant High School 42, Ironton Rock Hill 34
Day. Oakwood 57, Xenia 17
Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Milford Center Fairbanks 37
Delphos St John's 43, Lima Cent. Cath. 38
E. Liverpool 59, Cambridge 46
Elyria Open Door 36, Morgan 25
Fairview 62, N. Olmsted 54
Franklin Furnace Green 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 56
Gallipolis Gallia 48, South Point 44
Galloway Westland 65, Cols. Marion-Franklin 40
Garfield Hts. 61, Akr. North 57
Garfield Hts. Trinity 68, Independence 30
Georgetown 47, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35
Germantown Valley View 65, Trenton Edgewood 29
Gibsonburg 68, Fremont St. Joseph 38
Girard 59, Cortland Lakeview 56
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 52, Byesville Meadowbrook 45
Hamilton Badin 61, Lebanon 53
Hamler Patrick Henry 70, Sherwood Fairview 36
Hannibal River 58, Salineville Southern 25
Harrison 49, Hamilton 47
Hillsboro 63, Wilmington 37
Hudson 57, Shaker Hts. 17
Ironton 39, Chesapeake 38
Jamestown Greeneview 53, Spring. Shawnee 39
Kansas Lakota 50, New Riegel 25
Kenton 44, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 42
Kettering Fairmont 57, Oxford Talawanda 18
Kidron Cent. Christian 67, Alliance 6
Kinsman Badger 33, Fairport Harbor Harding 29
Kirtland 36, Gates Mills Hawken 34
Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, Baltimore Liberty Union 42
Legacy Christian 51, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 9
Linsly, W.Va. 48, Barnesville 45
Loveland 66, Cin. Turpin 39
Lyndhurst Brush 63, STVM 61
Marietta 79, Stewart Federal Hocking 49
Marion Elgin 48, Cory-Rawson 45
Martins Ferry 48, Vincent Warren 38
Mason Co., Ky. 69, West Union 46
Massillon Tuslaw 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 51
McConnelsville Morgan 64, Warsaw River View 56
McDermott Scioto NW 45, Beaver Eastern 37
Medina Buckeye 50, Sheffield Brookside 25
Medina Highland 71, Berea-Midpark 50
Metamora Evergreen 45, Millbury Lake 41
Middletown 54, Ursuline Academy 48
Miller City 43, Delphos Jefferson 27
Milton-Union 29, Newton Local 27
Mineral Ridge 61, New Middletown Spring. 49
Mogadore 47, Hartville Lake Center Christian 28
Mowrystown Whiteoak 54, Batavia Clermont NE 33
Mt Gilead 60, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 36
Mt. Vernon 48, Howard E. Knox 26
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 53, Campbell Memorial 12
Napoleon 47, Findlay 33
New Knoxville 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 55
New Madison Tri-Village 50, Sidney 44
Newton Falls 35, Brookfield 31
Niles McKinley 47, Struthers 38
Northwood 51, Tol. Woodward 28
Norton 52, Copley 50
Oak Glen, W.Va. 46, Richmond Edison 32
Oregon Stritch 56, Tol. Waite 29
Orwell Grand Valley 56, Vienna Mathews 21
Parma Hts. Holy Name 45, Chardon NDCL 43
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 43, Amanda-Clearcreek 28
Perry 54, Conneaut 23
Perrysburg 54, Oregon Clay 19
Pettisville 37, Swanton 34
Pickerington N. 41, Bloom-Carroll 38
Piketon 36, Southeastern 32
Poland Seminary 35, Canfield S. Range 28
Portsmouth 47, Proctorville Fairland 35
RULH 42, New Richmond 28
Ravenna SE 44, Leavittsburg LaBrae 35
Rayland Buckeye 56, Bridgeport 24
Rockford Parkway 50, Van Wert 38
Sardinia Eastern Brown 42, Peebles 29
Seaman N. Adams 51, Lynchburg-Clay 37
Seton 49, Goshen 41
Shelby 61, Lexington 24
Spencerville 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 31
Steubenville 44, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 41
Strasburg 52, Carrollton 47
Streetsboro 50, Akr. Springfield 19
Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Canal Winchester Harvest 43
Sylvania Northview 61, Sylvania Southview 36
Tallmadge 40, Alliance Marlington 39
Tiffin Calvert 62, Old Fort 29
Tol. Whitmer 53, Bowling Green 27
Union City Mississinawa Valley 70, Houston 50
Van Wert Lincolnview 61, Ft. Jennings 41
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 47, New Paris National Trail 38
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 70, Coshocton 33
Warren Champion 42, Youngs. Liberty 24
Waverly 59, Lucasville Valley 53
Weir, W.Va. 53, Beaver Local 48
Wheelersburg 59, Minford 50
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 72, Bellaire 45
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 95, Holland Springfield 11
Wickliffe 52, Fuchs Mizrachi 40
Williamsburg 60, Fayetteville-Perry 55
Wintersville Indian Creek 44, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 26
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67, Lore City Buckeye Trail 32
Youngs. Chaney High School 55, Hubbard 49
Youngs. Ursuline 70, Youngs. East 50
Youngs. Valley Christian 45, Leetonia 6
Zanesville Maysville 61, Heath 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glouster Trimble vs. Racine Southern, ppd. to Feb 3rd.
New London vs. Ashland Crestview, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/