Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beloit W. Branch 72, Youngs. Liberty 40

Chagrin Falls 48, Chagrin Falls Kenston 42

Chesapeake 47, Gallipolis Gallia 32

Day. Oakwood 61, Eaton 45

Elyria Open Door 70, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 29

Heath 41, Hebron Lakewood 29

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Warren Champion 37

Orange 56, E. Cle. Shaw 48

Proctorville Fairland 60, Ironton Rock Hill 20

South Point 56, Dawson-Bryant High School 46

Tol. Ottawa Hills 82, Millbury Lake 69

