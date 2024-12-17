Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beloit W. Branch 72, Youngs. Liberty 40
Chagrin Falls 48, Chagrin Falls Kenston 42
Chesapeake 47, Gallipolis Gallia 32
Day. Oakwood 61, Eaton 45
Elyria Open Door 70, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 29
Heath 41, Hebron Lakewood 29
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Warren Champion 37
Orange 56, E. Cle. Shaw 48
Proctorville Fairland 60, Ironton Rock Hill 20
South Point 56, Dawson-Bryant High School 46
Tol. Ottawa Hills 82, Millbury Lake 69
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/