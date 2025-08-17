Monasterio's 3-run homer lifts Brewers to 14th straight win, 6-5 over Reds

Andruw Monasterio hit a three-run home run in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers won their franchise-record 14th game in a row 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night
CINCINNATI (AP) — Andruw Monasterio hit a three-run home run in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers won their franchise-record 14th game in a row 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

It was the 13th straight series loss for the Reds against the Brewers.

Elly De La Cruz scored on a sacrifice fly in the 11th and Noelvi Marte hit a solo home run to bring the game within one. Matt McLain hit deep to center field, but Brandon Lockridge caught it for the final out.

Trevor Megill (4-2) allowed one run and one hit, striking out two in the 10th. Nick Mears earned his first save of the season.

Reds lefty Joe La Sorsa (0-1) gave up three runs and three hits.

Key moment

Two runners advanced on a wild pitch by Reds reliever Graham Ashcraft in the seventh inning. Sal Frelick broke his bat and grounded out to keep the Reds up 2-1.

Key stat

Reds' Miguel Andujar recorded two hits to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

Up next

Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (8-3, 2.41 ERA) will face Brewers LHP Jose Quintana (10-4, 3.44) in the series finale on Sunday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

