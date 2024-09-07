Monangai runs for a career-high 208 yards and 3 TDs to lead Rutgers over Akron 49-17

So far this season, the senior has rushed for 373 yards and four touchdowns in two games, including scoring runs of 3, 1 and 2 yards in helping the Scarlet Knights (2-0) post their ninth straight non-conference win. It was his 10th game of at least 100 yards rushing and Rutgers' biggest since Josh Hicks ran for 202 in 2014.

The single-season record is 2,012 yards by Ray Rice in 2007.

Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis, who threw for three touchdowns for the second straight week for Rutgers, said Monangai has great moves, power and speed contained in a thick 5-foot-9 frame.

“Everything about his game makes it difficult,” Kaliakmanis said. "It’s not only, you know, the way he moves, but his intelligence, the way he sees the field. It’s awesome. It really is.”

Monangai shared the credit with his big offensive line and the blocking of his receivers and tight end. He smiled when asked about his chances for the Heisman, given annually to college football's top player.

"That's like a childhood dream," Monangai said after his second three-touchdown game. "That's something you hear and aspire to get as a kid. To even have that be in consideration would be beyond honored."

Kaliakmanis had a career-long 58-yarder to Chris Long in the third quarter. His others covered 6 yards to KJ Duff in the second and 9 yards to tight end Kenny Fletcher in the fourth.

Akron quarterback Ben Finley, who played despite being banged up in a 52-6 loss to Ohio State last weekend, threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Adrian Norton for the Zips (0-2). Jordon Simmons added a late 73-yard TD run.

Garrison Smith, who missed a 41-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter, connected from the same distance with 6:06 left in the second quarter to cut Akron's deficit to 7-3.

Akron coach Joe Moorhead said the Zips needed to play a perfect game and Rutgers would have had to be off for his team to pull off an upset, but that didn't happen for the second straight week.

“Losing to me is absolutely miserable,” Moorhead said. “I hate it. And you know, unfortunately, no, that's where we are after two games, and we're going to work our butts off to change it.”

A career-long 62-yard run by Monangai on the ensuring series after the field goal set up Duff's first collegiate TD catch. It came on a pass deflected by Akron lineman Bennett Adler. Monangai stretched the lead 21-3 with his 1-yard run, capping a quick 80-yard drive that was highlighted by a 31-yard pass from Kaliakmanis (14 of 23 for 230) to Dymere Miller.

For the second straight week Rutgers' offense got off to a slow start and needed Monangai, who Moorhead described as halfback with big-back qualities in a small body, to wake it up. He had a 46-yard run to set up a 3-yard run that he finished by rolling over a body to get into the end zone. It gave Rutgers a 7-0 lead it never lost in opening 2-0 for the fourth straight year.

Finley was 14 of 31 for 138 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Akron. Simmons carried nine times for 109 yards and a score.

UP NEXT

Akron: Play home opener against Colgate Saturday.

Rutgers: Bye week followed by a game at Virginia Tech on Sept. 21

