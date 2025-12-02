Monahan and Coyle lead Blue Jackets to 5-3 win over Devils

Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves, and defenseman Zach Werenski had two assists.

Nico Hischier, Ondrej Palat and Timo Meier scored for the Devils, who opened a 2-0 lead 3:03 into the game.

Jesper Bratt had two assists, and Hischier had one. Jake Allen stopped 19 shots.

Monahan scored on a power-play wrist shot at 7:14 of the third, assisted by Isac Lundestrom, to put Columbus up 4-2.

The Blue Jackets won 62.3% of the faceoffs in the game.

