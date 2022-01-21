Mom charged in death of baby who had fentanyl in his system

A judge set Casey Bisner's bail at $50,000 during a court hearing Friday, rejecting prosecutors request for a higher bond. It wasn't known if she's retained an attorney, and authorities say she could face more serious charges if an autopsy shows her 15-monthb-old son, Ricardo Johnson, died from an overdose.

The child was found Jan. 14 after Bisner, 37, waved down emergency responders who were headed to an unrelated call and told them her son was unconscious. A preliminary toxicology screening found fentanyl in the infant's system, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.