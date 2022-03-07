Mobley, Markkanen power Cavaliers past Raptors 104-96

Injuries to VanVleet and backup Malachi Flynn led to Toronto coach Nick Nurse starting rookie Scottie Barnes at point guard. He finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 42 minutes.

As has been the case all season, the loss came with some concern for the Cavs. All-Star center Jarrett Allen left in the second quarter with a bruised quadriceps and did not return. He had six points and two rebounds in 10 minutes.

Cleveland came in having lost six of seven, but there were encouraging signs of the young team snapping out of its recent funk in a 125-119 loss at Philadelphia on Friday. A matchup against the team directly behind them in the standings figured to be a bigger test.

“To do what we want to do, this is a moment and challenge for us,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said pregame.

Cleveland led by 13 at halftime and then overcame a brutal third quarter — 16 points, 1 of 10 on 3-pointers — by opening an 82-64 lead early in the fourth. Love then hit a 3-pointer and reserve Dean Wade delivered a thunderous dunk over Toronto's Khem Birch.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Finished 6 of 24 on 3-pointers. ... VanVleet has missed the past five games, but Nurse believes he'll be back “shortly.” Toronto is off the next two days and Nurse is optimistic the “extra couple days will get him ready to go.” ... Anunoby, averaging career highs in points (17.5), rebounds (5.5), has missed seven straight games.

Cavaliers: Markkanen added a season-high 12 rebounds. ... G Rajon Rondo (sprained toe) sat out his fifth game in a row while G Caris LeVert (sprained foot) missed his sixth straight. “Both of them are taking steps in the right direction,” Bickerstaff said.

COACH K TRIBUTE

Nurse attended Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night as a guest of Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, whose son, AJ, is a freshman forward for the Blue Devils.

Nurse said one of his biggest takeaways from the event was Coach K's deep connection to the school.

“It's incredible,” he said. "The guy was there for 42 years. When I was 30, I had nine jobs already. It seems impossible that that was his vision and that was his plan and to execute it to such a level of magnificence.

"That's what he wanted to do and to keep it all together and do it in relationship-slash-family way."

UP NEXT

Raptors: At San Antonio on Wednesday.

Cavaliers: Visit Indiana on Tuesday to start a three-game road swing. Cleveland is 3-0 this season against Indiana.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) dunks against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) dunks against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) shoots against Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) shoots against Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) blocks a shot against Toronto Raptors' Thaddeus Young (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) blocks a shot against Toronto Raptors' Thaddeus Young (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) works against Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) works against Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Toronto Raptors' Thaddeus Young (21) works the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Toronto Raptors' Thaddeus Young (21) works the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane