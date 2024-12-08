Mobley leads Cleveland against Miami after 41-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Miami Heat after Evan Mobley scored 41 points in the Cavaliers' 116-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Heat have gone 7-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 16.6 fast break points per game led by Tyler Herro averaging 3.9.

The Cavaliers are 16-3 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 15.4 fast break points per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 3.3.

The Heat are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers average 15.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Heat give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Heat.

Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 112.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 119.5 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Pelle Larsson: day to day (ankle).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.