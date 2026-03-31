Mobley and Mitchell each score 34 but Cavs need late run to dunk Jazz

James Harden had 13 points and 14 assists for the Cavaliers, who have won five straight road games and six of their last seven overall.

Cody Williams scored 26 points, Kyle Filipowski had 20 and Ace Bailey added 19 for Utah. The Jazz have lost six straight and 10 of their last 11.

Bailey made an acrobatic layup that gave the Jazz their first lead since the opening moments at 105-103 with 5:40 to play, but then sat for the rest of the game.

Mobley had three dunks in the second quarter alone. The first one started a 13-0 run that made it 44-30 for Cleveland. The other two slams helped fuel a 12-5 run to end the half with a 63-53 advantage after the Jazz had cut it to 3 points.

Jarrett Allen and Max Strus recently returned from injuries as the Cavaliers, but neither played against the free-falling Jazz.

Because of injuries (and a drive to improve draft chances), the Jazz played only eight, including two on a 10-day contracts and a two-way player. Rotation regulars Kevin Love and Svi Mykhailiuk were healthy scratches.

Up next

Cavaliers: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Jazz: Host Denver on Wednesday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba