Mobley and Garland return to starting lineup as Cavaliers try to cut into Pacers' 2-0 series lead

The announcement came about 30 minutes before the start of Game 3 at Indianapolis. The Pacers lead the Eastern Conference semifinal series 2-0.

Mobley missed Tuesday's game with a sprained left ankle. Garland missed each of the Cavs' four previous postseason games with a sprained big toe on his left foot.

Coach Kenny Atkinson wouldn't say whether any of the three would be on minute restrictions, though he seemed most concerned with Garland because of much time he's missed recently.

The Pacers have taken advantage of Cleveland's injuries by using their depth to pull away late in Game 1 and rallying from a seven-point deficit in the final minute to take Game 3 on Tyrese Haliburton's 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left.

