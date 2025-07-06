Mize, Torkelson lead Tigers to 1-0 win over Guardians

Casey Mize threw seven innings of four-hit ball, Spencer Torkelson homered and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 1-0, their ninth straight loss
Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson, right, is congratulated by Wenceel Perez, left, after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson, right, is congratulated by Wenceel Perez, left, after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
news
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
23 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Casey Mize threw seven innings of four-hit ball, Spencer Torkelson homered and the Detroit Tigers dealt the Cleveland Guardians their ninth straight loss, 1-0 on Saturday night.

It is the fifth time during the Guardians’ skid they have not scored a run. It was the 11th time this season they have been shut out, tied with Pittsburgh for most in the majors.

It is the third time Mize (9-2) has gone seven innings in 15 starts this season. The right-hander walked two and struck out four as he won for the third time in his last four starts. He threw 102 pitches, only the fourth time in five big league seasons he has reached the century mark.

Tommy Kahnle worked the ninth for his ninth save.

Detroit was held to two hits by four Cleveland pitchers. Torkelson's 20th homer of the season to lead off the second inning was enough, though.

Torkelson drove a fastball from starter Logan Allen (5-7) just over the wall in right-center. It is the first time since 1993 that two Detroit players have hit at least 20 homers before the All-Star break. Riley Greene leads Detroit with 21.

Allen allowed one run on two hits in six innings. The left-hander retired the last sevenhitters he faced.

It was Detroit's 10th shutout, tied for second-most.

Key moment

Detroit All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres left the game in the middle of the first inning after he took an elbow to the head while sliding into second base.

Key stat

Cleveland has a .165 batting average since its skid started on June 26. It is 4 for 44 with runners in scoring position, including 0 for 5 on Saturday.

Up next

Detroit left-hander Tarik Skubal (10-2, 2.15 ERA) looks to win his sixth straight start. Cleveland goes with right-hander Gavin Williams (5-4, 3.86), who is 0-1 in his last five starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, watches his single off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize along with catcher Jake Rogers, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Tigers' Trey Sweeney waits for the throw as Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez steals second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Tigers' Gleyber Torres, center bottom, is tended to after an injury at second base as manager A.J. Hinch, right, looks on during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Cleveland. Torres was taken out of the game. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Bethel Twp. to consider second truck business
2
Cincinnati Zoo says new vaccine helped save lives of two young...
3
Crews investigating cause of fire at Northridge Lanes bowling alley in...
4
Property tax reforms axed from state budget: What is next step to help...
5
Northeastern schools welcomes 2 new assistant principals at Kenton...