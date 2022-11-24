Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96

Grant and Mitchell both made five 3-pointers in the opening half as Cleveland carried a 57-48 advantage into the break. Grant had 21 points in the first 23 minutes, but was held scoreless in the second half.

The Cavaliers went in front for good in the second with a 21-3 run, fueled by eight points apiece from Garland and Allen to grab a 40-24 lead.

LOVE OVERBOARD

Cavaliers F Kevin Love was out with a fractured right thumb, preventing him from playing on the sixth anniversary of his NBA-record, 34-point first quarter against Portland in the same arena.

Love, who only missed one game after being hurt on Nov. 18 against Charlotte, was in obvious discomfort while playing 12 scoreless minutes Sunday against Atlanta.

“Kevin’s thumb is not comfortable, I’m not going to sugar coat it,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “He was playing with pain the other night. It’s going to be all about managing pain for a while.”

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Coach Chauncey Billups was pleased that three-time All-Star Mitchell was traded by Utah out of the West. “I was happy for him because Cleveland is a good fit,” Billups said, breaking into a smile. “But I was also like, ‘Bye, we’ll see you later.’” … G Keon Johnson (left hip pointer) and G Gary Payton II (core muscle conditioning) were inactive. G Greg Brown III is on a G League assignment.

Cavaliers: Cleveland has only held 20-point leads in four of its 18 games. … G Caris LeVert (left ankle sprain) missed his second game in a row, but F Dean Wade (right knee soreness) returned from a six-game absence with four points off the bench … G Dylan Windler (right ankle sprain) and G Ricky Rubio (left knee surgery) have not played this season. F Mamadi Diakite is on a G League assignment.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Visit New York on Friday night.

Cavaliers: Visit Milwaukee on Friday night.

