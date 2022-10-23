Mitchell scores 32 points, Cavaliers roll past Bulls 128-96

Cleveland led 80-61 early in the third before the Bulls reeled off 10 consecutive points. Vucevic hit back-to-back 3-pointers and DeRozan made two foul shots to make it a nine-point game.

But a wide open 3 by Love in transition and floater by Mitchell bumped the lead to 89-75 with 2:28 left in the quarter.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Garland will probably miss Cleveland's home opener against Washington on Sunday, though coach J.B. Bickerstaff said “miracles do happen.” Garland suffered a laceration inside his eyelid in the first quarter of Cleveland’s season-opening loss to Toronto when Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. inadvertently poked him in the eye going for a steal.

Bulls: Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine missing the first two games was not part of the original plan, while insisting the two-time All-Star's left knee remains structurally sound following surgery in May. Donovan said he experienced discomfort during a stretch of tough practices following the preseason finale against Milwaukee on Oct. 11. And though LaVine is not on a minutes restriction, the Bulls will monitor his workload particularly during busy stretches. “We knew we were going to have to manage that going into the season,” Donovan said. “We just didn't know when or what that would that would look like.”

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Washington on Sunday.

Bulls: Host Boston on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty