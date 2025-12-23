Mitchell scores 30 points as the Cavaliers beat the Hornets 139-132 to end a 3-game losing streak

LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 23 points and nine assists, making six 3-pointers. Rookie Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller each had 20 points, while Moussa Diabate grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds.

Hunter gave the Cavaliers a big boost early in the third quarter, remaining on the court after being bloodied by a flagrant foul to his face by Diabate. He made both free throws, then a 3-pointer on the subsequent possession to push their lead to 98-85.

Dean Wade chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland, which took its largest advantage at 131-112. Lonzo Ball had six points and seven assists in the middle contest of a three-game homestand that precedes the Cavaliers’ Christmas Day game at New York.

Mitchell ended the first half by banking in a 28-footer at the horn, giving him 18 points and the Cavaliers a 70-63 advantage. Garland scored 17 points, while Knueppel and Ball each had 15 for Charlotte.

There were 12 lead changes and 10 ties before intermission, but neither team went up by double digits.

Hornets center Mason Plumlee exited with right groin soreness in the third and did not return. He started in place of rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner, who was a game-day scratch because of a sprained left elbow.

Up next

Hornets: Host Washington on Tuesday.

Cavaliers: Host New Orleans on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba