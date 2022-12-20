Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

Mitchell, who came in averaging 36.9 minutes, played just 23 and got to enjoy a fourth quarter relaxing on the bench.

Markkanen scored 24 — 22 in the first half — and Jordan Clarkson, yet another former Cavs player, added 23 for Utah, which has lost six straight on the road.

The Jazz are 5-15 since their surprising 12-1 start.

RUBIO UPDATE

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio has scrimmaged with the team's G-League affiliate as he nears his return after season-ending knee surgery.

Although Rubio hasn't played, just having him around has been beneficial to Cleveland's young players.

“There’s a very rare group of people who have the presence that he has and that guys just want to be around and listen to," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "Ricky is that guy and they love to play with him even more.”

MEMORY LANE

Mitchell and first-year Jazz coach Will Hardy became close while with Team USA at the 2019 World Cup, spending more than one month together in China.

Four days after Hardy was named Utah's coach in June, he happened to be at Mitchell's house in Connecticut discussing plans for the future when the Jazz traded star center Rudy Gobert to Minnesota.

Everything changed, and Mitchell's trade followed.

“We have since laughed about having that moment together and just how weird that is,” Hardy said “Especially as a first-time head coach. But that’s the part of this business that you can never predict. Definitely a moment I will never forget.”

TIP-INS

Jazz: Sexton missed his sixth straight game with a strained hamstring. Hardy said the hope is Sexton will be back “in the next week or so.” ... C Kelly Olynyk (left ankle sprain) missed his first game, leaving G Malik Beasley as the only Utah player to play in all 33. … G Nickeil Alexander-Walker had the game's wildest basket, blindly flinging the ball in over his head after he got stuck in the lane.

Cavaliers: Improved to 3-0 on a season-long, six-game homestand that concludes Dec. 26. ... F Lamar Stevens (right knee soreness) missed his second consecutive game. Stevens had started the previous eight, averaging 6.6 points, 5.9 rebounds while providing stellar defense. ... Cleveland also went 15-2 at home to open the 2015-16 championship season.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Detroit on Tuesday night.

Cavaliers: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

