Mitchell leads Cleveland against Chicago after 45-point game

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Chicago Bulls after Donovan Mitchell scored 45 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 111-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Cavaliers are 3-3 against division opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by Mitchell averaging 5.7.

The Bulls are 3-5 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago gives up 112.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers score 113.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 112.5 the Bulls allow. The Bulls average 110.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 111.3 the Cavaliers allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 109-95 in the last matchup on Dec. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 27.9 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 19.0 points and 13.7 rebounds while shooting 65.5% over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: day to day (ankle), Torrey Craig: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.