Mitchell leads Cleveland against Charlotte after 48-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -11.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Charlotte Hornets after Donovan Mitchell scored 48 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 130-126 win over the Washington Wizards.

The Cavaliers are 12-8 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland averages 119.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Hornets are 6-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 6-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets average 114.7 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 115.8 the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 50.5% and averaging 31.3 points for the Cavaliers. De'Andre Hunter is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 32.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 65.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 117.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 111.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Sam Merrill: out (hand), Max Strus: out (foot), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf), Jarrett Allen: out (finger).

Hornets: Grant Williams: out (acl), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), Josh Green: out (shoulder), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Collin Sexton: out (thigh), Tre Mann: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.