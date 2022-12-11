Mitchell, Cleveland set for matchup against San Antonio

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jones is averaging 12.6 points, 6.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Mitchell is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 29 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Darius Garland is shooting 43.4% and averaging 21.0 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 106.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 102.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.0 points.

INJURIES:

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: out (lower leg), Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Kevin Love: out (back), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.