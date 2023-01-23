Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup with the Knicks

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks won 92-81 in the last matchup on Dec. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, scoring 24.4 points while shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is shooting 47.2% and averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Mitchell averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 28.4 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Darius Garland is averaging 18.8 points and 7.1 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 115.0 points, 48.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 110.0 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (thumb), Immanuel Quickley: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (groin), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

