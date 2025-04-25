Mitchell and the Cavaliers visit Miami with 2-0 series lead

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -6; over/under is 213.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Cavaliers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 121-100 on April 20 led by 30 points from Donovan Mitchell, while Bam Adebayo scored 24 points for the .

The Heat have gone 24-28 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami ranks seventh in the league allowing only 110.0 points per game while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 41-11 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 51.3 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 11.6.

The Heat's 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 11.9 more points per game (121.9) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (110.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo is scoring 18.1 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 21.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 24 points and five assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 16.6 points and 5.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 117.8 points, 46.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 119.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), Kevin Love: day to day (personal).

Cavaliers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.