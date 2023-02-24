Mitchell and the Cavaliers face the Hawks

The Cavaliers are 22-11 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland has a 4-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 114-102 on Nov. 22. Mitchell scored 29 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 26.7 points and 10.3 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Mitchell is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 27.2 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals. Darius Garland is shooting 49.5% and averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 118.0 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 41.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: John Collins: out (head).

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: day to day (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.