Mitch Haniger's homer lifts Mariners past Guardians 3-1

Gonzales retired 16 of his final 18 batters — including 12 straight before walking Ramírez on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the sixth. Gonzales got Oscar Gonzalez to flail at a 3-2 changeup to end the inning, the last of his four strikeouts and the conclusion to one of his better starts this season.

Andrés Muñoz struck out Ramírez with runners at first and second to end the eighth inning and struck out a pair in the ninth for his third save.

McKenzie (9-10) found his own groove after giving up the home run. McKenzie retired 11 straight after the homer and 18 of the final 20 batters he faced, giving up a single to J.P. Crawford and a walk to Carlos Santana.

McKenzie struck out four and allowed just three hits.

BATTERED FRANCE

Seattle 1B Ty France left the game after the second inning with a right calf bruise.

France had an awkward collision with Ramirez trying to grab a high throw in the first inning and appeared to have his leg clipped by Will Benson as tried to beat out a grounder in the second inning.

France is tied for the AL lead in hit by pitch and has also had wrist and elbow injuries this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Manager Scott Servais is hopeful IF/OF Sam Haggerty (shoulder) will be back in lineup sometime this weekend. Haggerty came on as a defensive replacement late in Wednesday’s game and as a pinch-runner Thursday. ... LHP Matthew Boyd continues his rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma and seems a likely option to join the team when rosters expand Sept. 1, especially with Seattle uncertain if LHP Ryan Borucki (forearm) uncertain to return this season.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (8-7, 3.10) has won four of his past five starts. He took the loss in his last start against the White Sox despite allowing only one earned run in 6 1/3 innings. Bieber has a 1.62 ERA over those five starts.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.52) looks for his first victory since July 5. Gilbert is 0-2 with a 5.61 ERA over his past eight starts. Gilbert has not make it through six innings in three of four starts this month.

___

