Mistrial declared in quadruple murder case as jury deadlocks

The ruling came shortly after Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard had rejected a mistrial motion made by lawyers for Gurpreet Singh. They cited potential misconduct by two jurors who were reportedly arguing loudly with each other during deliberations and calling each other names.

After Howard rejected that request, he gave the jury a form to complete. It had two options: Continue deliberating or decide that further deliberations would not do any good. The jury chose the latter option a short time later.