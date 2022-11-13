springfield-news-sun logo
Missouri State edges Youngstown State 25-22

20 minutes ago
Jason Shelley threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and Missouri State beat Youngstown State 25-22 in a game featuring seven lead changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and Missouri State beat Youngstown State 25-22 on Saturday night in a game featuring seven lead changes.

Missouri State's 92-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter, capped by Shelley’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Scott with 8:23 remaining, proved to be the game-winning score. The drive included four third-down conversions, including a third-and-18 completion.

It secured Shelley’s sixth fourth-quarter comeback in two seasons.

Kevon Latulas had 14 carries for 78 yards and a score for Missouri State (4-6, 2-5). Scott made five grabs for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Jaleel McLaughlin led Youngstown State (6-4, 4-3) with 227 yards rushing and a touchdown on 28 carries.

