Missouri St. gets MVC title share beating Youngstown St.

For the FCS 15th-ranked Bears (5-4, 5-1), the win marks the first conference title since 1990. The Bears put together a 5-1 spring record and now will await to see if they earned their way into the 16-team playoff.

First-year coach Bobby Petrino inherited team that went 1-10 in 2019 and established 21 losing seasons since the Idaho Vandals beat the Bears in the 1990 playoffs. Petrino was the head offensive coach for that Vandals team.