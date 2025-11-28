Missouri scores first 23 points against Cleveland State, goes on to 86-59 victory

Cleveland State had 12 turnovers in the first half, leading to 17 points for Missouri. The Vikings scored only two points after five Missouri turnovers. The Tigers led 46-24 at the break.

Missouri led by at least 20 for the final 10 minutes of the game, the lead peaking when Annor Boateng and Crews hit 3-pointers in the final minute for the final score.

Sebastian Mack, Mark Mitchell, Annor Boateng and Luke Northweather all scored 10 points for Missouri (8-0). Crews had eight rebounds and Mack had four steals.

Dayan Nessah scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Vikings (3-6). Preist Ryan had four steals.

Dennis Gates, in his fourth year as coach of the Tigers, is a former Cleveland State coach. This was the first meeting between the two teams.

Up next

Missouri: at Notre Dame on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge

Cleveland State: at Northern Kentucky on Wednesday

