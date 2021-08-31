springfield-news-sun logo
Minor scheduled to start as Kansas City hosts Cleveland

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
The Indians will start Zach Plesac on Tuesday and the Royals are expected to counter with Mike Minor

Cleveland Indians (64-64, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (59-71, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (8-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (8-11, 5.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -125, Indians +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cleveland will face off on Tuesday.

The Royals are 32-31 on their home turf. Kansas City is slugging .391 as a unit. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .544 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 38 home runs.

The Indians have gone 29-34 away from home. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .302, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .341.

The Indians won the last meeting 14-6. Cal Quantrill earned his first victory and Oscar Mercado went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Cleveland. Mike Minor took his eighth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 57 extra base hits and is batting .277.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 63 extra base hits and 85 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Indians: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Jake Brentz: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Wilson Ramos: (lower-body), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

