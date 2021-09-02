springfield-news-sun logo
Minor expected to start for the Royals against the Indians

By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
The Indians will start Triston McKenzie on Thursday while the Royals are expected to counter with Mike Minor

Cleveland Indians (66-64, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (59-73, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (3-5, 4.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (8-11, 5.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cleveland will meet on Thursday.

The Royals are 32-33 on their home turf. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .301, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .362.

The Indians are 31-34 in road games. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Amed Rosario leads the team with a mark of .285.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-3. Blake Parker notched his second victory and Yu Chang went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Ervin Santana took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 57 extra base hits and is batting .273.

Rosario leads the Indians with 134 hits and has 49 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Indians: 7-3, .276 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

