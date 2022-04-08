springfield-news-sun logo
Minnesota plans to pay athletes for academic success

The University of Minnesota plans to start paying its athletes for doing well in the classroom

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota plans to start paying its athletes for doing well in the classroom.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle announced the move Friday.

The NCAA currently allows schools to give academic bonuses of up to $5,980 annually to athletes as per a federal judge’s mandate two years ago. Minnesota set a school record over the past year with 431 academic All-Big Ten selections, 180 Big Ten distinguished scholars and 15 academic All-Americans.

ESPN reported earlier this week that 22 of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools plan to pay athletes for high academic performance. Wisconsin was the only Big Ten squad.

