Minnesota GOP tap new event speaker after Vance bows out

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Republicans have enlisted a new speaker for an annual dinner after U.S. Senate candidate and author J.D. Vance cancelled.
Vance’s cancellation comes after he received criticism both inside and outside the party over a recent comment he made that seemed dismissive of Ukraine in its war with Russia.
The Star Tribune reports a state GOP official says Vance's cancellation was due to a scheduling conflict.
Vance is running for the Ohio seat opened by GOP Sen. Rob Portman’s retirement. His stop in Minnesota was planned while traveling around Ohio holding town hall events for his “No B.S. Tour.”
Vance said last month on an episode of Steve Bannon’s “War Room”: “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.” Days later he issued a statement saying Russia’s assault on Ukraine “is unquestionably a tragedy,” but some Minnesota Republicans expressed concern with his previous remarks.
The Minnesota GOP posted on social media that Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, will be the keynote speaker at the party’s April 1 fundraiser.