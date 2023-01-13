Minnesota gets rare win at Ohio State, 70-67

Brice Sensabaugh made a corner 3-pointer with 29.8 seconds left to get Ohio State within 67-65. After Minnesota missed the front end of a one-and-one, Sensabaugh was fouled in the lane before making two to tie it at 67-all with 8.6 left.

Cooper found himself open driving down the lane for a dunk, but a foul was called at the rim with 1.7 seconds left. Cooper missed the first free throw and made the second following a timeout. Ohio State turned it over and Garcia added two free throws to seal it.