Milwaukee defeats Cleveland State 68-64 in OT

1 hour ago
Led by BJ Freeman's 24 points, the Milwaukee Panthers defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 68-64 in overtime on Thursday night

CLEVELAND (AP) — BJ Freeman had 24 points and Milwaukee beat Cleveland State 68-64 in overtime on Thursday night.

Freeman had six rebounds for the Panthers (10-5). Justin Thomas scored nine points while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 6 from the line. Kentrell Pullian shot 3 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points, while adding seven rebounds.

Tristan Enaruna led the Vikings (8-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tujautae Williams added 13 points, 13 rebounds and two steals for Cleveland State. Jayson Woodrich also put up nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

