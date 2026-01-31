Milos Uzan scores 16, No. 10 Houston beats Cincinnati 76-54

Milos Uzan had 16 points and No. 10 Houston won its 38th straight game over an unranked opponent with a 76-54 victory against Cincinnati
Houston guard Milos Uzan (7) is defended by Cincinnati guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Houston guard Milos Uzan (7) is defended by Cincinnati guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
news
26 minutes ago
X

HOUSTON (AP) — Milos Uzan had 16 points and No. 10 Houston won its 38th straight game over an unranked opponent with a 76-54 victory against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Emanuel Sharp, Chris Cenac Jr. and Isiah Harwell each scored 13 for the Cougars (19-2, 7-1 Big 12).

Cenac scored all of his points in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting as the Cougars built a 32-20 lead at the half.

Houston won its 16th straight home game and its 14th straight over the Bearcats (11-11, 3-6).

Houston shot 46% and 9 of 26 on 3-pointers. It forced 19 turnovers and converted them into 26 points.

The Cougars finished with four turnovers and held a 26-8 advantage in points in the paint.

Jalen Celestine had 15 points and Keyshuan Tillery scored 14 for Cincinnati. The Bearcats shot 38% and went 10 of 23 on 3-pointers.

Leading 16-13 with about eight minutes left in the first half, Houston outscored Cincinnati 16-5 over a nearly seven-minute span to take a 32-18 lead on a jumper by Mercy Miller.

Houston’s lead never dipped below double-digits the rest of the way.

Up next

Cincinnati: Hosts West Virginia on Thursday.

Houston: Hosts Central Florida on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

In Other News
1
Haitian-owned business faces closure as immigrants flee Springfield
2
Clark County Sheriff’s Office to ‘maintain the peace’ as TPS ends, will...
3
Springfield couple collects more than 1,000 signatures calling for TPS...
4
Haitian Coalition becomes ‘CommUnity Connection Coalition,’ expands...
5
Madison Twp. gas leak prompts evacuation