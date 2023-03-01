Millner scores 32 as Toledo beats Central Michigan 99-65

Millner added six rebounds for the Rockets (24-6, 15-2 Mid-American Conference). Rayj Dennis scored 21 points and added six assists. EJ Farmer recorded 15 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line. The Rockets extended their winning streak to 14 games.

The Chippewas (10-20, 5-12) were led by Reggie Bass, who posted 27 points and four assists. Markus Harding added nine points for Central Michigan. In addition, Marc Garland II finished with nine points.