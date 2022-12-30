springfield-news-sun logo
Millner scores 25 as Toledo rolls to 103-88 win over Lourdes

Setric Millner Jr. scored 25 points to lead six players in double figures and Toledo rolled to a 103-88 victory over Lourdes

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. scored 25 points to lead six players in double figures and Toledo rolled to a 103-88 victory over Lourdes on Thursday night.

Rayj Dennis added 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Rockets (9-4). Ra'Heim Moss had 18 points, while JT Shumate and Dante Maddox Jr. scored 13 apiece. Shumate had a team-high eight rebounds. E.J. Farmer contributed 10 points off the bench.

Joey Holifield scored 23 points to lead the Gray Wolves. Jackie Harris made six 3-pointers and scored 20. Little Anderson had 18 points and four assists, while freshman Clif Snow hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 off the bench.

