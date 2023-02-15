X
Dark Mode Toggle

Millner scores 19 as Toledo downs Miami (OH) 89-71

news
1 hour ago
Led by Setric Millner Jr.'s 19 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 89-71 on Tuesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. had 19 points in Toledo's 89-71 victory over Miami (OH) on Tuesday night.

Millner was 7 of 9 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Rockets (20-6, 11-2 Mid-American Conference). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points, shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line. JT Shumate recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. The Rockets extended their winning streak to 10 games.

The RedHawks (8-18, 2-11) were led in scoring by Anderson Mirambeaux, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Mekhi Lairy added 12 points and four assists for Miami (OH). Ryan Mabrey also had 11 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Ohio ranks 2nd for most wagers placed on Super Bowl LVII
5
Hamilton businesses see record visitors because of Spooky Nook Sports...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top