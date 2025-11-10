Miller leads Cincinnati against Dayton after 24-point outing

Dayton Flyers (2-0) at Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0)
Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays Dayton after Baba scored 24 points in Cincinnati's 74-64 win over the Georgia State Panthers.
Cincinnati went 12-5 at home a season ago while going 19-16 overall. The Bearcats averaged 71.2 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.4% from behind the arc last season.
Dayton finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 6-5 on the road. The Flyers averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
