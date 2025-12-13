Breaking: Snow falling throughout region, up to 6 inches possible; temps drop

Milicevic scores 17, Xavier knocks off Missouri State 75-57

Led by Jovan Milicevic's 17 points, the Xavier Musketeers defeated the Missouri State Bears 75-57 on Friday
news
By The Associated Press
16 hours ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jovan Milicevic's 17 points helped Xavier defeat Missouri State 75-57 on Friday.

Milicevic added seven rebounds for the Musketeers (8-3). Filip Borovicanin added 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc while they also had 11 rebounds and eight assists. Tre Carroll had 13 points and shot 4 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Keith Palek III finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Bears (4-5). Darrion Sutton added 12 points for Missouri State. Kobi Williams had nine points.

Xavier took the lead with 1:04 remaining in the first half and did not trail again.

Milicevic led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 31-28 at the break.

Xavier extended its lead to 56-35 during the second half, fueled by a 17-0 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Habitat for Humanity welcomes new homeowner just in time for the...
2
Springfield Rotarians bring holiday cheer to hundreds
3
Springfield works toward homeless solutions as shelter closures near
4
Holiday fun with SantaCon at Mother Stewart’s on Saturday
5
Culture Café leaving location, existing café to operate under new name