Miley expected to start as Cincinnati hosts Chicago

The Reds are 5-4 against the rest of their division. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .377.

The Cubs are 6-9 against opponents from the NL Central. The Chicago offense has compiled a .213 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with an average of .310.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with seven home runs and is batting .308.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 14 extra base hits and is batting .310.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

