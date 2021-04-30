X

Miley expected to start as Cincinnati hosts Chicago

news | 29 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Cubs will start Jake Arrieta on Friday and the Reds are expected to counter with Wade Miley

Chicago Cubs (11-14, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (11-13, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (3-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (2-2, 2.46 ERA, .86 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -111, Cubs -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Chicago will play on Friday.

The Reds are 5-4 against the rest of their division. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .377.

The Cubs are 6-9 against opponents from the NL Central. The Chicago offense has compiled a .213 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with an average of .310.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with seven home runs and is batting .308.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 14 extra base hits and is batting .310.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

