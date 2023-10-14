Mikko's field goal in overtime lifts Blue Hose to 20-17 win over Flyers

Mack Mikko kicked a 34-yard field goal to give Presbyterian a 20-17 overtime win against Dayton
47 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mack Mikko kicked a 34-yard field goal to give Presbyterian a 20-17 overtime win against Dayton on Saturday.

After the Flyers (2-5, 0-4 Pioneer Football League) missed a 38-yard field goal on their overtime possession, the Blue Hose (3-3, 1-2) gained 8 yards on three plays before Mikko came on for the game-winner.

The Flyers forced overtime by ralling from a 17-0 deficit entering the fourth quarter. Cole Dow's run around the left side from a yard out tied the game with 13 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Blue Hose built their lead on a Mikko 28-yard field goal, Tyler Wesley's 19-yard touchdown pass to Worth Warner and JB Seay's 3-yard rushing touchdown.

Wesley had 165 yards passing with the TD and an interception. Wesley returned from an injury after being out in a loss to Stetson last week.

Dayton lost two fumbles and gave up an interception. The Flyers have 18 turnovers in their last four games, all losses.

