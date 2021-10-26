Mike Lucci, Pro Bowl player with Detroit Lions, dies at 81

"I was dejected following the trade, but as the years went by it obviously was good for everybody. ... That was the only championship for me. We made the playoffs only once in my career with the Lions," Lucci told The Plain Dealer in 2014.

The native of Ambridge, Pennsylvania, got a football scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh but transferred and played three seasons at Tennessee.

After his NFL career, Lucci was a radio and TV broadcaster and businessman. He was president of Bally’s Total Fitness and co-owned 19 Burger Kings in Michigan and Illinois.

Lucci appeared in the 1968 movie “Paper Lion,” about writer George Plimpton's tryout with the Lions.

