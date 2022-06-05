Mike Fratello chosen as Chuck Daly achievement award winner

Fratello was the NBA’s coach of the year in the 1985-86 season with the Hawks, and he has been accomplished at the international level as well. He’s a past coach of Ukraine’s national team and most recently coached USA Basketball in qualifying games that clinched a berth in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament scheduled for September.

“I wanted to be part of helping the United States move on and qualify for the next thing,” Fratello said after those qualifying wins. “The fact we were able to do that was very rewarding to me. I love to see young guys get together, form a team, work together, play defense together, pass the ball together and then have success.”

The NBCA came up with the Daly award to honor those who “set a standard for integrity, competitive excellence and tireless promotion of NBA basketball.”

The past recipients are Larry Brown (2021), Del Harris (2020), Frank Layden (2019), Doug Moe (2018), Al Attles and Hubie Brown (2017), K.C. Jones and Jerry Sloan (2016), Dick Motta (2015), Bernie Bickerstaff (2014), Bill Fitch (2013), Pat Riley (2012), Lenny Wilkens (2011), Jack Ramsay and Tex Winter (2010), and Tommy Heinsohn (2009).

