Mid-American Conference invites UMass to rejoin league in most sports in 2025-26, AP source says

The Minutemen are currently an independent in football and compete in the Atlantic 10 in most other sports, excluding men's hockey, which is part of Hockey East.

The Athletic first reported the MAC was inviting UMass.

UMass is the only A-10 school that plays football at the highest tier of Division I, known as the Bowl Subdivision.

The Minutemen had a football-only membership in the MAC when the school first moved up from the Championship Subdivision to FBS from 2012-15. They won only eight games during that time and were essentially booted from the conference.

They have operated as a football independent since, but have yet to win more than four games in a season. The addition of UMass gives the MAC 13 full members, mostly located in Ohio and Michigan.

With Army set to join the American Athletic Conference in 2024, UMass' move would decrease the number of FBS independents to two: Notre Dame and UConn.

