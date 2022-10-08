springfield-news-sun logo
X

Michigan State's Jaden Mangham carted off against Ohio State

news
24 minutes ago
Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham has been carted off the field with an injury against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham was carted off the field with an injury against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

Mangham appeared to take the brunt of a collision when he tackled Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson late in the first quarter.

Mangham, a freshman, was put on a backboard and placed on the back of a cart, where Henderson gave him an encouraging tap. As the cart approached the tunnel, Mangham flashed a thumbs up for the cheering crowd.

Henderson, who is from Bingham Farms, Michigan, has been playing a larger role with Ohio STate this season since standout safety Xavier Henderson was hurt in the season-opener.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

In Other News
1
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
2
Clark County group wants safer, better walking and biking
3
COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission low in Clark County
4
New Carlisle library names local history room after supporter Bill...
5
Crowd cheers Springfield firefighter as he leaves hospital after rehab...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top