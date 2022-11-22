Michigan St hockey player alleges opponent used racial slur

Joshua said he was motivated to publicly share his version of the events because racism in the sport will get worse if it is not acknowledged.

“Acts of racism do not belong in hockey, as they can discourage African Americans and minorities like myself from playing and loving the game,” Joshua wrote in his post. “Inaction in the face of racist comments and actions allow these behaviors to continue.

“The inaction has left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture."

Ohio State said its athletic department and hockey program worked with the Big Ten to come to a resolution following the allegation of misconduct.

“Ohio State is focused on providing an inclusive and supportive environment for all," the school said in a statement.

