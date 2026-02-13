Miami University embracing the pressure as Division I’s last unbeaten

Miami (24-0) became the last unbeaten team after top-ranked Arizona lost 82-78 at Kansas on Monday night. It also has the nation’s longest winning streak heading into Friday night’s game against Ohio on ESPN.

“It’s funny you mentioned the pressure piece because I had a family friend of ours, he has season tickets at Marshall, and he told my father-in-law, ‘I can’t believe how loose Miami is. It looks like they’re having a lot of fun.’ And that’s our group,” Steele said. “I mean, we have a true love for each other, and I think when you’re trying not to do it for yourself, but rather do it for others, you don’t feel as much pressure. I am a firm believer in that, and I think that’s why our group has not let the pressure affect us at all.”

The RedHawks are 5-0 since entering the rankings, including a 90-74 win at Marshall last Saturday. They have surpassed the best start in Mid-American Conference history, previously held by Western Michigan at 19-0 in 1975-76. Miami also holds the longest winning streak in conference history, breaking the 21-game mark set by the 2001-02 Kent State squad, which went to the Elite Eight in the 2002 NCAA Tournament.

Miami leads the nation in scoring, averaging 92.7 points per game. It is also first in field goal percentage at 53.6%, sixth in 3-point percentage at 39.8%, and eighth in scoring margin at 18.4.

Steele feels his squad has made the most gains on defense. In the past three games, Miami has held opponents to 41.2% from the field and 28.4% on 3-pointers.

Steele also wants to cut down on turnovers after having 13 in each of the last two games.

“I feel like we’ll score 90-plus in every game if we commit 10 or fewer turnovers,” he said. “We’re very efficient offensively, but I want more shot attempts. And then just defensively protecting the paint.”

Sophomore guard Brant Byers, last season’s MAC Freshman of the Year, leads the RedHawks in scoring, averaging 14.7 points per game, while senior guard Peter Suder, a first-team preseason All-MAC selection, is averaging 13.9.

Miami could have another record crowd at Millett Hall on Friday night. Its last home game on Jan. 31 against Northern Illinois drew 10,640 to the 57-year-old arena, surpassing the previous mark of 10,634 set in 1976 against Cincinnati.

At the Northern Illinois game, Ron Harper, a five-time NBA champion and the leading scorer in school history, received an honorary degree. Miami graduate and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Wayne Embry also attended the game.

The last two home games have each drawn more than 9,000 fans. Miami is tied with Akron and Duke for the nation’s longest home winning streak at 28 games.

“I think we’ve put out a good product for them to cheer on and get behind, and it’s been very fun to watch this kind of build-up to the crowds we have here at Millett,” Steele said.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball