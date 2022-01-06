Miami Twp. company will pay nearly $250K for Michigan fish kill

ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) — A paper mill owned by Verso Corp. based in Miami Twp. agreed to pay nearly $250,000 to settle an investigation of a fish kill in the Escanaba River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
A “catastrophic pipe failure” resulted in a discharge of partially treated wastewater in August 2020, Michigan regulators said.
The mill generates a pollutant known as “black liquor,” which typically is burned as an energy source, the Michigan environment department said.
The river was deprived of oxygen, and fish — pike, bass, walleye and others — were killed for three miles. The Escanaba River runs for 52 miles from Marquette County to Lake Michigan.
Verso, based in Ohio at 8540 Gander Creek Drive in Miami Twp., will pay $244,000 in civil penalties and natural resource damages, Michigan officials said.
An email seeking comment was sent to the company Thursday.
The Escanaba mill has been making paper since 1911.